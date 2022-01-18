Left Menu

Under construction building collapses in Kerala, 20 injured

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-01-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 13:00 IST
Under construction building collapses in Kerala, 20 injured
  • Country:
  • India

At least 20 people were injured, few of them seriously, after a building under construction in nearby Kaithapoyil in this north Kerala district collapsed on Tuesday morning.

According to police sources, the multi-storied building was under construction in the Markaz Knowledge City.

Police and Fire and Rescue officials were swung into action to rescue the labourers, who were engaged in the concreting of the first floor of the building.

Sources said three workers, who were seriously injured, have been shifted to Kozhikode medical college hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
3
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022