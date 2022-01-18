Delhi govt gives estimate sanction for streetscaping of sample stretch on Rohtak Road

The streetscaping and beautification work of a sample stretch measuring 675-metre on Rohtak Road (NH-10) near Tikri border is likely to begin soon as the Delhi government has provided the required estimate sanction and administrative approval for the project, officials said on Tuesday.

They said the government has provided estimate sanction of Rs 18.40 crore for the streetscaping of the stretch earlier this month.

Delhi's Public Works Department (PWD), which is helming the project, has also issued a communique in this connection.

“…In pursuance to the proposal of Engineer-in-Chief, PWD titled 'streetscaping of 675 Meter of Road NH-10 Delhi Rohtak Roads Metro Pillar-410 to Tikri Border to make it Model Stretch of streetscaping project' with an estimated cost of Rs.18.40 Crore…I have been directed to convey the Administrative Approval & Expenditure Sanction of Competent Authority for carrying out the above work,” PWD deputy secretary (works) said in the notice.

Officials associated with the project said this 675-metre stretch on NH-10 near Tikri border is one of the nine sample stretches that are to be redeveloped and beautified across Delhi.

“Now since the estimates have been sanctioned and administrative approval has been given, work on the project will begin soon,” an official said.

The streetscaping of the sample stretch near Tikri border is part of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's ambitious project “redesigning and beautification of roads” on European standards.

Under the streetscaping project, the Delhi government aims to decongest, redesign and beautify 540 km roads across Delhi. In the project, roads that are wider than 100 feet will be taken up.

PWD officials said redesigning of roads will eliminate bottlenecks and improve aesthetics of the road stretch.

They said that for the project the government is redeveloping nine sample stretches measuring between 500-metre to one-kilometre at different key roads across the city and Tikri border is one of them.

The officials said the project entails strengthening of road, enhancing its aesthetics and introducing user facilities like kiosks, benches, decorative lights and water ATMs.

They said the stretch will be made pedestrian and cyclist-friendly with the help of dedicated cycle tracks and wide footpaths.

These stretches will serve as samples for other roads to be redesigned under the project, the officials said.

The PWD has already developed two sample stretches in south Delhi -- one on Outer Ring Road near Chirag Delhi and another on Ring Road near Sri Niwaspuri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)