Left Menu

J-K LG reviews restoration works of heritage Mubarak Mandi Complex

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday reviewed the restoration and renovation works of the iconic Mubarak Mandi Complex here, an official spokesman said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-01-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 19:37 IST
J-K LG reviews restoration works of heritage Mubarak Mandi Complex
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@manojsinha_)
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday reviewed the restoration and renovation works of the iconic Mubarak Mandi Complex here, an official spokesman said. He directed the officials concerned to expedite the works for early completion of the project, taken up to restore the heritage palaces of Dogra rulers in northern Jammu.

Mubarak Mandi, overlooking River Tawi, was the main seat of power till 1925 after which the last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh moved to Hari Niwas Palace, less than 10 km away.

Few years ago, the Jammu and Kashmir government had prepared a detailed project report, according to which the restoration works would cost Rs 53 crore. This amount was later revised to Rs 150 crore and it further escalated to Rs 253.92 crore in June 2008.

The spokesman said the Lieutenant Governor, who is also the chairman of the Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society, undertook a comprehensive review of various works under execution in view of transforming the Mubarak Mandi Complex as a major tourist attraction.

Sinha was briefed about the amount of works completed at different buildings of the complex, the financial progress achieved under various schemes, and measures to improve connectivity and access to the complex, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
3
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022