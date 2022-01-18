Left Menu

10 illegal structures demolished outside main hospital in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-01-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 22:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@jmcjammu)
The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on Tuesday demolished 10 illegally raised structures on footpaths outside the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital here, an official spokesman said.

The anti-encroachment drive near the GMC and Chest Disease hospital in the heart of the city was conducted under the instructions of Commissioner, JMC, Avny Lavasa to clear the footpath and roadside obstructions, he said.

The JMC teams appealed to citizens not to encroach upon footpaths or pavements as the same cause inconvenience to the pedestrians and also create obstruction in the free movement of vehicular traffic.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

