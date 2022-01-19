Left Menu

Fire breaks out at 4-storey building in Delhi

The call about the fire was received at 3 am after which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, fire officials said.Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service said it was reported that the seven electric metre boards in the four-storey building triggered the fire and smoke spread in all the floors.Our personnel safely rescued 22 people who are residents of the four-storey building.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 11:05 IST
A fire broke out at a four-story building in west Delhi's Hari Nagar on Wednesday following which 22 people were rescued, the Delhi Fire Service said. It said seven electrical boards triggered the fire, adding that no one was injured in the incident. The call about the fire was received at 3 am after which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, fire officials said.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service said it was reported that the seven electric meter boards in the four-story building triggered the fire, and smoke spread on all the floors.

''Our personnel safely rescued 22 people who are residents of the four-story building. The fire was small, but as the smoke spread to all the floors, all people were evacuated,'' he added.

