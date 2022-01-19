Himachal CM inaugurates projects worth Rs 250 crore in Dharamsala

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday inaugurated development projects worth around Rs 250 crore in Dharamsala. These projects include Dharamsala-McLeod Ganj Ropeway, Dhouladhar Convention center, DC office cafeteria and parking, Aghanger Temple complex, MC Parking, Dhouladhar Garden, MILKFED Biscuit Plant, among others. Asked about the opposition's charge that a majority of these projects are the "gift to the region by the previous Congress government", Thakur said, "It is the compulsion of the opposition to say this. Our government is working for the public and when few projects are completed during our tenure, it is the right of our government to inaugurate them." He said Dharamsala is an international tourist site as \RTibetan spiritual leader the. Dalai Lama lives here and the region is also blessed by the beauty of snow-laden Dhauladhar ranges and the wonderful Kangra valley. The chief minister added that as traffic congestions are becoming a hazardous problem in the state, ropeways could be the solution. He said a few more ropeway projects are coming up in Mandi, Bijli Mahadev-Kullu, and Manali-Rohtang pass.

Thakur added that the Billing Paragliding site is also being developed and emphasized the need for proper safety measures in paragliding adventure sport.

