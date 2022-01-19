Left Menu

Two unattended bags found in Delhi’s Trilokpuri

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, two unattended bags were found on Wednesday in east Delhis Trilokpuri area, officials said. The IED was later destroyed by using a controlled explosion technique after it was lowered into a deep pit located in the area.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 14:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, two unattended bags were found on Wednesday in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area, officials said. According to fire officials, they received a call at 1 pm regarding the bags near metro pillar number 59, block-15, Trilokpuri. Further details are awaited. Last week, an improvised explosive device (IED) stuffed with RDX and ammonium nitrate was found inside an unattended bag at the Ghazipur flower market.

The explosive was kept in an iron box and concealed in the black-colored backpack. The IED was later destroyed by using a controlled explosion technique after it was lowered into a deep pit located in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

