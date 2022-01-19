JSCL inks pact to construct Tawi riverfront development project

Jammu Smart City Ltd (JSCL) on Wednesday signed an agreement with Shree Balaji Engicons Ltd for the development of right and left banks of River Tawi here on the lines of Gujarat's Sabarmati Riverfront.

The pact was signed and exchanged between JSCL Chief Executive Officer Avny Lavasa and Shree Balaji Engicons Director Vinay Agrawal, officials said.

They said JSCL has achieved a milestone after signing a contract for the development of the Tawi riverfront, which has been an ambitious project for the city of temples.

The work on the project will commence soon to enhance its overall look and open up new avenues for tourism and economic development, the officials said.

''The project will add aesthetic value to River Tawi by developing natural purification capability, besides sustainable development of environment and urban infrastructure,'' Lavasa said.

He asked the asked project executing agency to expedite the work and complete the construction work in a stipulated time frame.

Agrawal said the company will commence work on the ambitious project at the earliest and will complete it within the time frame.

Under the project, a 3.5-km (both side) long riverfront is proposed to be completed in two phases. The first phase starts from 4th bridge to Tawi Bridge and Phase 2 from Tawi Bridge to Gujjar Nagar Bridge, the official said.

They said the pathways will be constructed on both sides of the river to provide easy access to the public.

The officials said the project also comprises bank protection of River Tawi with broad salient features of construction of diaphragm walls, lower promenade, retaining wall, embankment construction.

JSCL is focused on improving the quality of life of people by enabling local development and harnessing technology to create smart outcomes for citizens, they said.

The main components of the Jammu Smart City Projects are city beautification, solid waste management, IT-enabled infrastructure, road and parking improvement, disaster and emergency management, and civic infrastructure development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)