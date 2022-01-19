Left Menu

Bomb threat call at CRPF headquarters in Delhi; declared hoax

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 20:44 IST
A bomb threat call was reported from the CRPF headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday evening which was later declared a hoax, officials said.

They said the call was made to the fire authorities around 6:30 PM about a ''suspect bomb like object'' in the headquarters of the paramilitary force located inside the CGO complex on Lodhi Road in the national capital.

Two fire tenders and some Delhi Police teams were rushed to the spot but no bomb or lethal item has been found till now, they said.

Officials said the call has been declared a ''hoax''.

They said the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) head office reportedly received a phone call from Telangana, following which paramilitary force officials informed the police control room. The security apparatus in the national capital is on a high alert in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations on January 26. This comes hours after two unattended bags created a bomb scare in East Delhi's Trilokpuri, but officials said nothing suspicious was found in them except for a laptop and personal belongings. PTI NES TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

