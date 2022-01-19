Bomb hoax near Jamia Nagar metro station

The Delhi Police received a ''hoax'' call Wednesday evening about a bomb near the Jamia Nagar Metro Station in southeastern part of the city, officials said.

According to a senior police officer, the caller said a suspected bomb was placed in a car. It was found that the car was parked there, and its battery was wrapped and placed inside the vehicle, the officer said. This comes hours after a call was made to the police about a bomb at the CRPF headquarters here, which was later declared a ''hoax''. Also during the day, a call was received by the police that two unattended bags were placed in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area, creating a bomb scare. Later, police said nothing suspicious was found form the bags. The security establishment in the national capital is on alert in view of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)