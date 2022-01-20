Left Menu

Any Russian incursion into Ukraine would be disastrous for the world, UK's Johnson says

Any Russian incursion into Ukraine would be a disaster for both countries and for the world at large, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, adding that the United Kingdom stood behind the sovereignty of Ukraine.

"Be in no doubt that if Russia were to make any kind of incursion into Ukraine, or on any scale, whatever, I think that that would be a disaster, not just for Ukraine, but for Russia. It would be a disaster for the world," Johnson told broadcasters.

"The UK stands squarely between behind the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine"

