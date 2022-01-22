Left Menu

Robbers loot lawyer's flat in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-01-2022 00:26 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 00:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
At least four men looted cash and jewellery from the residence of a woman lawyer in Beliaghata area of Kolkata on Friday evening, police said.

The four barged into her flat on the third floor of a building inside a housing complex on Surah East Road at around 7.45 pm, tied up her parents and a brother before carrying out the loot.

After preliminary investigations, police suspect that at least one of the robbers was known to the lawyer.

''Our investigation is on. We are trying to spot the miscreants as we have got an idea about them from the CCTVs installed in the housing complex,'' a police officer said.

