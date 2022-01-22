Left Menu

Maha: Naxals torch 11 tractors, machinery engaged in road construction work

A group Naxals allegedly set on fire 11 tractors and two JCB machines engaged in road construction work in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.The incident took place at Irapnagar village in Bhamragadh tehsil around 2 pm on Friday, during which they also torched one Poclain machine, a senior police official said. Around 40 to 50 Naxals were involved in the incident.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 22-01-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 14:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The incident took place at Irapnagar village in Bhamragadh tehsil around 2 pm on Friday, during which they also torched one Poclain machine, a senior police official said. ''Around 40 to 50 Naxals were involved in the incident. They are Dalam and militia members,'' he said.

The burnt vehicles and other machinery belonged to different contractors involved in the road construction work, he added. According to the official, police have registered an offence and launched a probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

