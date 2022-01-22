Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-01-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 16:33 IST
Parts of Rajasthan receive light to moderate rain
Representative Image
Light to moderate rain was recorded in some parts of Rajasthan during the 24-hour period that ended at 8.30 am on Saturday with Fatehpur in Sikar receiving the highest rainfall at 41 mm, the meteorological department here said.

It said 15 mm rainfall was recorded in Nagaur's Jayal area in western Rajasthan.

The weather department has predicted light to moderate rain and thundershowers in some districts of Jaipur, Bharatpur and Bikaner divisions of the state for the day.

Scattered rainfall is likely in Bharatpur and Jaipur divisions on Sunday, it said.

The temperature on Friday night was recorded between 8.6 degrees Celsius (Karauli) and 18.6 degrees Celsius (Dungarpur).

The night temperatures in the state are likely to dip by two to five notches from Sunday onwards.

