Security beefed up in sensitive areas of Chhattisgarh for R-Day

Security has been beefed up in all sensitive areas across Chhattisgarh in light of the Republic Say celebrations on Wednesday, police said on Tuesday.

Flag hoisting ceremonies will take place in interior villages, where security camps are located, in the insurgency-hit Bastar region, an official said. Governor Anusuiya Uikey will hoist the national flag at the Police Parade ground in capital Raipur, while Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will take part in the celebrations at Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district, he said. "The state police and central security forces deployed in the Bastar range are on high alert to ensure peace and order in the region during the Republic Day celebrations," Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Over 14 new security camps were set up in interior areas such as Karigundam, Kollaiguda, Nahadi, Minkapalli, Pungarpal etc. in the region, comprising seven districts, in the last one year, he said.

"The tricolour will be hoisted in villages near these camps. Besides, Republic Day will be celebrated by security personnel and locals even in other core areas of the region in keeping with the COVID-19 protocols,'' the official said.

The camps have lived up to the expectation of the native population by not only creating a secured environment in the region, but also facilitating the development works, the IG said.

Security forces have been asked to keep an eye on suspicious movements near government establishments and at interstate borders, he said.

"We hope the Republic Day celebrations will strengthen the fabric of nationalism and patriotism even in areas which were once considered Maoist stronghold," he said.

Meanwhile, the state government has completed preparations in all the districts to observe Republic Day, an official from the public relation department said.

The state's main function will be held at Police Parade Ground in the capital, where the governor will hoist the national flag at 9 am and receive the guard of honour from contingents of the state police and paramilitary forces, he said.

There will be no cultural programmes during the functions in Raipur and other district headquarters, while all preventive measures, such as wearing of masks and physical distancing, will be strictly followed, the official added.

