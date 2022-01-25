Mumbai: 2 sustain minor injuries in house collapse in Malad

Two persons sustained minor injuries after a portion of a three-storey building collapsed in Malvani area of north Mumbai's Malad suburb on Tuesday, according to a fire brigade official.

The official said the incident took place on plot 37 in Kasaiwada area at around 7:30pm and four fire tending vehicles and a rescue van were deployed for relief operations.

The two people who were rescued from the debris had minor injuries so they refused hospitalization, he added.

