Mumbai: 2 sustain minor injuries in house collapse in Malad

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 22:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Two persons sustained minor injuries after a portion of a three-storey building collapsed in Malvani area of north Mumbai's Malad suburb on Tuesday, according to a fire brigade official.

The official said the incident took place on plot 37 in Kasaiwada area at around 7:30pm and four fire tending vehicles and a rescue van were deployed for relief operations.

The two people who were rescued from the debris had minor injuries so they refused hospitalization, he added.

