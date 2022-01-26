Pope to visit Malta in April, local newspaper says

Pope Francis is expected to visit Malta in April, a trip that was originally to have taken place in May 2020 but was postponed because of the COVID pandemic, the Times of Malta reported on Tuesday. The newspaper, citing local sources, said the trip to the Mediterranean island nation would take place April 2-3.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Vatican. Migration is expected to be a main theme of the trip because of the many migrants who have died in the Mediterranean trying to reach Europe from North Africa.

It was a central topic in the pope's trip last month to Cyprus and Greece, also Mediterranean countries hit by the migrant crisis.

