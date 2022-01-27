Left Menu

Maha: Firemen rescue two-year-old from locked room in Thane

27-01-2022
Maha: Firemen rescue two-year-old from locked room in Thane
Representative image
A two-year-old boy was rescued by firemen from a room he got accidentally locked in at a residential building in Maharashtra's Thane city, a civic official said.

The incident took place around 10.30 am, when the mother of the boy Shiv Jagtap stepped out of the room on the third floor to dry clothes, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the regional disaster management cell.

The toddler was playing with the lock of the room, when the latch fell and he was trapped inside, he said. An alarm was raised and teams from the fire brigade and disaster management cell reached the scene and rescued the boy, the official added.

