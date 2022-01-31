IAS officer Usha Sharma appointed Rajasthan chief secy, becomes second woman to hold post

Usha Sharma, a 1985-batch IAS officer, was on Monday appointed as the Chief Secretary of Rajasthan, according to an official order.

Sharma, who will be the second woman chief secretary of the state, succeeds Niranjan Arya. She was also appointed as advisor to the chief minister.

The Department of Personnel (DoP) issued orders for her appointment.

Sharma, who also took charge on Monday, said resolving problems of the public will be her top priority.

Besides, she said, she will ensure that all major women-related schemes are implemented smoothly.

''My aim is to ensure the implementation of welfare schemes of the state government as per the vision of the chief minister,'' said Sharma, who was earlier serving as the secretary of the Sports and Youth Affairs Ministry in Delhi on deputation.

She was in Delhi since May 2012. She served as additional director general (Tourism), Ministry of Tourism, director general of Archaeological Survey of India, and additional secretary, Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

In Rajasthan, Sharma has held posts of principal secretary, Tourism; commissioner, Tourism; commissioner, Industries; and secretary, Urban Development and Housing, among others.

The Ashok Gehlot government had in 2009 appointed Kushal Singh as the first woman chief secretary of the state.

