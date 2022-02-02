Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Kepulauan Barat Daya, Indonesia -EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck Kepulauan Barat Daya, Indonesia on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 127 kilometers (78.91 miles), EMSC said.

EMSC revised the magnitude after first reporting the earthquake was of magnitude 6.4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)