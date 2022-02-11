Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Naxals abduct engineer, worker of pvt firm building bridge

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 11-02-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 19:18 IST
An engineer and a worker of a private construction company building a river bridge in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur district were abducted by Naxals on Friday, a senior official said.

As per preliminary information, engineer Ashok Pawar (38) and worker Anand Yadav (27), natives of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, were taken hostage by Naxals from the construction site near Bedre-Nugur villages at around 1 pm, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

''The bridge is being built on Indravati river by a private construction firm. Efforts are on to trace their whereabouts in the area, which is considered a Maoist stronghold,'' he added.

In November last year, Naxals had abducted a sub-engineer and a peon working on a Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) project in Bijapur. While the peon was released two days later, the sub engineer was freed after being held captive for five days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

