Chhattisgarh: Naxals abduct engineer, worker of pvt firm building bridge
Efforts are on to trace their whereabouts in the area, which is considered a Maoist stronghold, he added.In November last year, Naxals had abducted a sub-engineer and a peon working on a Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna PMGSY project in Bijapur.
- Country:
- India
An engineer and a worker of a private construction company building a river bridge in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur district were abducted by Naxals on Friday, a senior official said.
As per preliminary information, engineer Ashok Pawar (38) and worker Anand Yadav (27), natives of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, were taken hostage by Naxals from the construction site near Bedre-Nugur villages at around 1 pm, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.
''The bridge is being built on Indravati river by a private construction firm. Efforts are on to trace their whereabouts in the area, which is considered a Maoist stronghold,'' he added.
In November last year, Naxals had abducted a sub-engineer and a peon working on a Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) project in Bijapur. While the peon was released two days later, the sub engineer was freed after being held captive for five days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh: Girl dies as flagpole touches live wire after R-Day event at hostel; one suspended, probe ordered
Chhattisgarh: Naxals kill man on suspicion of being police informer in Sukma
Cop martyred in Naxal ambush continues to inspire youth in Chhattisgarh village
Chhattisgarh to give Rs 20,000 each to first 2 daughters of labour families under 'Noni Sashaktikaran Sahayata Yojana'
Chhattisgarh: Govt health official killed in road accident in Kondagaon