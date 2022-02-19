Left Menu

NASA's Swift Observatory resumes science operations following reaction wheel failure

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 19-02-2022 11:19 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 11:19 IST
NASA's Swift Observatory resumes science operations following reaction wheel failure
Image Credit: NASA

NASA's Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory has resumed its science mission to study the high-energy universe following a failure of a reaction wheel that caused the spacecraft to enter safe mode on January 18, 2022, subsequently suspending pointed science observations.

Swift has a total of six reaction wheels onboard. On Feb. 4, the mission team confirmed that failure of one of the spacecraft's reaction wheels caused the spacecraft to enter safe mode.

However, the spacecraft returned to science operations using the five operational reaction wheels on Thursday, February 17, 2022. The mission team is monitoring the observatory's performance.

According to NASA, the spacecraft and its three instruments are healthy and operating as expected.

Dedicated to studying the gamma-ray burst/black hole connection, the Swift mission is part of NASA's medium explorer (MIDEX) program and was launched into a low-Earth orbit on a Delta 7320 rocket on November 20, 2004. This is the first time a reaction wheel has experienced a failure in Swift's 17 years of operations.

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahead of border reopening; Japan's record COVID deaths mount in wave estimated to last till April and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahe...

 Global
4
197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022