NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) next advanced geostationary weather satellite, GOES-T, is targeted to launch on Tuesday, March 1. The satellite, which is the third satellite in NOAA's Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites (GOES) - R series, will be renamed GOES-18 once it reaches geostationary orbit.

GOES-T will launch aboard an Atlas V 541 rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida at 4:38 pm ET on March 1, 2022.

The satellite will go into operation as GOES West, replacing the current GOES-17, and will watch over the U.S. West Coast, Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, Central America, and the Pacific Ocean extending to New Zealand to provide critical real-time information before, during, and after severe weather and disasters strike.

In addition to monitoring these regions, GOES-T will also keep an eye on the sun for solar eruptions and detect space weather hazards that can disrupt communications, navigation systems, and power utilities on Earth.

NASA will provide live coverage of the prelaunch and launch activities on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.