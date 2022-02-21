Left Menu

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

In addition to monitoring these regions, GOES-T will also keep an eye on the sun for solar eruptions and detect space weather hazards that can disrupt communications, navigation systems, and power utilities on Earth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 21-02-2022 10:39 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 10:38 IST
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASA)
  • Country:
  • United States

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) next advanced geostationary weather satellite, GOES-T, is targeted to launch on Tuesday, March 1. The satellite, which is the third satellite in NOAA's Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites (GOES) - R series, will be renamed GOES-18 once it reaches geostationary orbit.

GOES-T will launch aboard an Atlas V 541 rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida at 4:38 pm ET on March 1, 2022.

The satellite will go into operation as GOES West, replacing the current GOES-17, and will watch over the U.S. West Coast, Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, Central America, and the Pacific Ocean extending to New Zealand to provide critical real-time information before, during, and after severe weather and disasters strike.

In addition to monitoring these regions, GOES-T will also keep an eye on the sun for solar eruptions and detect space weather hazards that can disrupt communications, navigation systems, and power utilities on Earth.

NASA will provide live coverage of the prelaunch and launch activities on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022