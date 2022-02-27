MP: Rescue fails; three-year-old Prince retrieved dead from borewell

A five-hour rescue operation failed to retrieve alive a three-year-old boy, who had fallen into over 30-feet deep dry borewell at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Sunday noon, an official said.

This is the second such incident in Madhya Pradesh in the last four days.

''The boy, identified as Prince Athya, fell into the borewell in Barkhera Bes village shortly after Sunday noon. He was pulled out at around 6.30 pm after a five-hour rescue operation carried out by a Special Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team and other rescuers,'' Damoh district collector S Krishna Chaitanya told reporters. Officials had earlier said that the boy's name was Priyansh. ''After pulling him out, the boy was rushed to the primary health centre (PHC) at Patera where he was declared dead by doctors after the medical examination,'' Block Medical Officer (BMO) Ashok Baronia said.

He said the boy died of asphyxiation around two hours before he was brought out of the borewell.

The boy fell into the over 30-feet-deep uncovered borewell in Barkhera Bes village, about 45 km from the Damoh district headquarters, while playing, a police official said.

''The borewell was dug by his father Dharmendra Athya at their farm,'' Patera police station in-charge Shyam Bihari Mishra said. He remained stuck at a depth of 15-17 feet in this dry borewell, the officer said.

After being alerted, a team of rescuers and police and health officials reached the spot and launched the operation, he said.

On Thursday, a three-year-old boy fell into an over 200-feet deep borewell in Badarchhad village in the Umaria district of MP.

He was pulled out on Friday after more than 16 hours but was declared dead by doctors, an official had said.

