Left Menu

One more rescued from coal mine cave-in

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-03-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 17:47 IST
One more rescued from coal mine cave-in
  • Country:
  • India

One more person was on Tuesday rescued from a coal mine that collapsed in Singareni Collieries Company in Peddapalli district of Telangana.

During the rescue efforts for the second day today, the worker was saved but hospitalised, said sources in the company. Search was on for three people still trapped, the police said.

On Monday, a portion of the roof/side wall of the mine crashed.

Seven people got trapped under the debris and three of them were rescued, they said adding that those rescued were in a hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022