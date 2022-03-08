One more rescued from coal mine cave-in

One more person was on Tuesday rescued from a coal mine that collapsed in Singareni Collieries Company in Peddapalli district of Telangana.

During the rescue efforts for the second day today, the worker was saved but hospitalised, said sources in the company. Search was on for three people still trapped, the police said.

On Monday, a portion of the roof/side wall of the mine crashed.

Seven people got trapped under the debris and three of them were rescued, they said adding that those rescued were in a hospital.

