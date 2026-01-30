Man kills wife, tries to commit suicide

A deputy sarpanch allegedly killed his wife and tried to end his own life in the district on Friday, police said. The incident took place in the early hours at Sakorepada village in Kalwan taluka, officials said. Jairam Maharu Pawar allegedly stabbed his wife Jijabai Pawar (60) while she was asleep. The couple had had a quarrel over his alcohol addiction around midnight, as per the preliminary probe. After killing Jijabai, Jairam himself informed the village police patil (local police representative) about his act, and consumed a pesticide. But it only induced vomiting and he survived, police said. He is undergoing treatment at hospital and his condition was said to be stable. The police patil did not initially believe Jairam when he told him about killing Jijabai, thinking that he was only drunk. When he visited the house along with the sarpanch, they found the woman dead, following which police were alerted. A team of Kalwan police reached the spot immediately and started investigation.

