Nepalese women launch climate change campaign on Everest

A team of 40 Nepalese women from different walks of life reached Kalapatthar, near the Everest base camp, to spread the message of climate change and global warming coinciding with International Women's Day on Tuesday.

The mission to Kalapathtar, a campaign for climate justice, concluded with a 10-point declaration. This is the most famous viewpoint in the northeastern region of Nepal from where Mount Everest is seen at the closest distance.

The team, including justices, social activists, journalists and human rights activists took on a 13-day trek beginning from Kathmandu to gather at Kalpatthar at an elevation of 5,545 meters in the Mt Everest region, for a special programme to mark the International Women's Day 2022, according to a press release issued by the organisers.

The walk was organised by "SaathSaathai", a civil society organisation aimed at advocating for climate change and drawing wider concern for its impacts, especially on the lives of women. The campaign was supported by the Ministry of Forest and Environment and other several organisations.

The declaration calls for the best efforts to define the role of women in the climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts and for sustainable management of the human health system.

The meet agreed to seek support and cooperation from the international community to make women of the mountain range capable of meeting challenges of climate change, drawing global concern in regard to climate change impact in the mountain and low-lying areas and the protection of the Mountain ecosystem largely vulnerable to climate change effects.

The theme of the campaign was 'Women United for Climate Change Justice." The participants of the programme were univocal that none will be left unaffected by the problems from climate change and countries like Nepal with vulnerable geography would disproportionately suffer from its consequences and there was a need to prod the world forum to mitigate the impact and cope with consequences.

Supreme Court Justice Sapana Pradhan Malla, one of the participants of the programme, said that the time has come for a country like Nepal to put a strong voice in the world forum for climate justice and fight a legal battle to this effect.

She underlined the need for coming up with legal means for the implementation of the international conventions and treaties concerning Nepal.

Stating that women have been affected the most by climate change, Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala stressed the need for women to come together in resolving climate-related issues.

The declarations among other things mentioned about seeking assistance from the international community to make women of the mountain region capable of resisting climate change impact and to draw worldwide attention towards the challenges facing the people residing in the lower region of the mountain as well as find ways to minimize impacts of climate change and to improve climate adaptation among women and the marginalised groups.

