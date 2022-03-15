Left Menu

Eight Indian fishermen aboard vessel detained in Indonesia

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 15-03-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 14:35 IST
Eight Indian fishermen aboard vessel detained in Indonesia
Eight fishermen from Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been detained in Indonesia for illegally entering the territorial waters of the neighboring country, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The Union territory's Fisheries Department Director Utpal Kumar Sar said that the Ministry of Home Affairs is looking into the matter.

It is suspected that fishing vessel 'MV Blessing' with eight fishermen aboard had drifted towards the territorial waters of Indonesia a few days back either due to an engine failure or strong winds, he said. Indonesian coastal authorities detained them for illegally entering the territorial waters of the Southeast Asian nation, he added.

