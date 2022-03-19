Seismic alarm sounds in Mexico City as moderate quake hits nearby Acapulco
An earthquake warning system sounded in Mexico City on Friday after a moderate earthquake struck near Acapulco in nearby Guerrero state, though initial reports said the quake was not felt in the Mexican capital.
A quake of magnitude 4.8 was reported in Guerrero according to Mexico's national seismological service.
