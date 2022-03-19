Left Menu

Seismic alarm sounds in Mexico City as moderate quake hits nearby Acapulco

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 19-03-2022 01:43 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 01:43 IST
Seismic alarm sounds in Mexico City as moderate quake hits nearby Acapulco
  • Country:
  • Mexico

An earthquake warning system sounded in Mexico City on Friday after a moderate earthquake struck near Acapulco in nearby Guerrero state, though initial reports said the quake was not felt in the Mexican capital.

A quake of magnitude 4.8 was reported in Guerrero according to Mexico's national seismological service.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer, Moderna; AstraZeneca ready to scrap plans for U.S. approval of COVID shot - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfiz...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative; Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus and more

Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in...

 Global
3
Smoke from wildfires destroys Ozone layer, reveals study

Smoke from wildfires destroys Ozone layer, reveals study

 Canada
4
Gamechanger HIV injection rolls out in South Africa and Brazil

Gamechanger HIV injection rolls out in South Africa and Brazil

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022