LG Sinha thanks J&K people for making positive suggestions in radio programme for UT’s growth

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday thanked people for their participation in the year-old radio programme "Awaam Ki Awaaz" and making their "positive" suggestions for the multilateral growth of the Union Territory.

"Awaam Ki Awaaz completes one year. This radio programme for public participation is committed to strengthen Jan Bhagidari at the grass-root level and establish accountable, transparent, responsive, effective, efficient, equitable and inclusive governance," Sinha said.

Through Awaam Ki Awaaz, which is aired on all local and primary channels of All India Radio (AIR) and broadcast on Doordarshan Kashir, he said "we have received numerous suggestions for reforms in health, education, rural-urban development, cultural rejuvenation and balanced regional development".

Sinha said the administration has taken concrete steps on suggestions received from the listeners to meet the needs of the community and make the system accountable to the public. "I also thank Jammu and Kashmir All India Radio and Doordarshan for their continuous support," he said.

During this month's episode, Lt Governor Sinha highlighted the transformation taking place on the ground as a result of "good administrative practices".

"The ambitious plan to develop Budgam's Kanihama village, famous for its Kani shawls, into a Craft Tourism Village is now in its final stage. Also, the scheme to provide affordable accommodation at Doodhpathri that was pending for many years have been completed," he said.

Sinha also praised the Bandipora district administration for innovative digital intervention to track developments in Panchayats and said every district must replicate the good practices of other districts and make concerted efforts to bring about a positive change in the lives of people. On women empowerment, Sinha said when women are prosperous, their direct and indirect benefits will reach the family, society, nation and the entire humanity. "In the last two years, Jammu and Kashmir administration has launched several campaigns to provide more livelihood opportunities to women folks. In order to increase the participation of women entrepreneurs in agriculture and village industries, about five lakh women have been added under the Umeed program," he said. He said various programs like KrishiSakhi and PashuSakhi have been initiated so that more and more women come forward in the agriculture, horticulture and dairy sectors.

