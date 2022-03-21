Left Menu

Hubble telescope snaps majestic spiral galaxy NGC 4571

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 21-03-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 14:56 IST
Image Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, J. Lee and the PHANGS-HST Team

A new portrait from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows a stunning view of NGC 4571, a spiral galaxy that lies approximately 60 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Coma Berenices.

The image was shared by the European Space Agency (ESA) on Monday.

The majestic view of the spiral galaxy was captured with Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3, thanks to its infrared and visible light capabilities. The image comes from a set of observations designed to produce a treasure trove of combined observations from two great observatories: Hubble and the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array telescope, or ALMA. The latter consists of 66 high-precision antennas high in the Chilean Andes, which together observe at wavelengths between infrared and radio waves.

NGC 4571 is part of the Virgo cluster, the nearest large galaxy cluster to Earth which is located about 50 million light-years away and contains more than a thousand galaxies. This cluster is in turn part of the larger Virgo supercluster, which also encompasses the Local Group which contains our Milky Way galaxy.

