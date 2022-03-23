AFD team visits project sites in Assam

French public financial institution Agence Française de Développement (AFD) is committed to build healthier ecosystems and happier communities in Assam by instilling a better understanding of conservation efforts and propagating ways to avoid human-animal conflicts in the region, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

A five-member team, including members of AFD international and India, Project Director Pavan Kumar and a group of management consultants, visited different sites and interacted with the beneficiaries of the Phase-I and II of the Assam Project on Forest and Biodiversity Conservation across Dibrugarh, Digboi, Jorhat, Kaziranga and Guwahati.

The project, which started in 2012, is now in its second phase with an inclusive vision that keeps local communities at the heart of conserving wildlife, plants and ecosystems, the statement said.

Under Phase-II, plantations would be raised on about 12,500 hectares in priority sites across Assam and more than 77 hectares have already been covered.

''The key focus areas of the project are mainstreaming gender perspectives into the work packages of the forest department and ensuring that the benefits of the ecosystem services percolate through to the vulnerable communities," the Project Director said.

The AFD had granted Rs 2.50 crore in kind to the state government to carry out an exchange programme for forest officials of France and Assam to similar landscapes and increase the abilities of forest officials in wildlife management.

AFD's Team Leader Emmanuel Fourmann said that the mission has been a great success and it will continue to work towards achieving the biodiversity targets, promoting local and resilient livelihoods, introducing innovative technologies in forest management and encouraging collaboration among communities and governments through the project.

