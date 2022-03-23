Left Menu

Mercury touches 35.7 deg C in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 20:41 IST
Delhi on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 18.6 degrees Celsius.

The humidity levels oscillated between 25 per cent and 83 per cent. The weatherman has forecast a clear sky for Thursday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius respectively.

On Tuesday, the city had recorded a slight decrease in the maximum temperature (34.6 degrees Celsius) owing to strong winds during the day.

The national capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 38.3 degrees Celsius, the highest so far this year, on Sunday.

Delhi has recorded a sharp rise in the maximum temperature over the last 10 to 12 days, with the mercury nearing 40 degrees Celsius at the Sports Complex station and Pitampura on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the maximum temperature in the next seven days will oscillate between 35 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD officials, the absence of rain in March has led to such intense heat.

Normally, Delhi would receive 15.9 mm of rainfall on an average in March.

Last year, the city had recorded a high of 40.1 degrees Celsius on March 30, which was the highest temperature for the month in 13 years.

