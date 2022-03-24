Left Menu

NASA’s SPHEREx to provide first all-sky spectral survey; launch set for 2025

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 24-03-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 22:23 IST
NASA’s SPHEREx to provide first all-sky spectral survey; launch set for 2025
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

NASA has approved final plans for all the components of SPHEREx (Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer), the agency's upcoming mission that will scan the entire sky every six months to answer big questions about the universe.

The mission is slated for launch no later than April 2025 and will probe what happened within the first second after the big bang, how galaxies form and evolve and the prevalence of molecules critical to the formation of life, like water, locked away as ice in our galaxy.

The observatory will collect data on more than 300 million galaxies along with more than 100 million stars in our Milky Way galaxy in order to explore the origins of the universe.

"The design for the spacecraft, as it stands, is confirmed. We have shown that it's doable down to the smallest details. So now we can really start building and putting things together," said Allen Farrington, SPHEREx project manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

While NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has observed about 0.1% of the sky in more than 30 years of its operations, SPHEREx will scan over 99% of the sky every six months to create a map of the entire sky in 96 different color bands, far exceeding the color resolution of previous all-sky maps.

Scientists will use this survey telescope to measure the prevalence of life-sustaining materials like water that reside in icy dust grains in the galactic clouds from which new stars and their planetary systems are born.

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU clearance this week-sources; U.S. FDA approves Novartis therapy for prostate cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU cle...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022