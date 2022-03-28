Left Menu

Fire in biomedical research centre in Kolkata

A total of 12 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire in the institute, a wing of the Council of Scientific Industrial Research CSIR, situated close to Jadavpur University in the southern part of the city.The fire broke out at around 12.30 PM from a laboratory of the IICB in the southern part of the citys Jadavpur area.

A major fire broke out at the Indian Institute of Chemical Biology (IICB), one of the oldest biomedical laboratories in the country, here on Monday, a fire official said. No casualty was reported in the blaze which has been brought under control, the official said.

A total of 12 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire in the institute, a wing of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), situated close to Jadavpur University in the southern part of the city.

The fire broke out at around 12.30 PM from a laboratory of the IICB in the southern part of the city's Jadavpur area. The cause of the fire will be probed, the official added. The IICB was established in 1935 as the first non-official centre in India for biomedical research and was included within the aegis of CSIR in 1956. The institute is engaged in research on diseases of national importance and biological problems of global interest.

