Eight miners killed as coal mine shaft in Serbia collapses - report

At least eight miners were killed and about 20 were injured on Friday when a shaft collapsed in a coal mine in southern Serbia, RTS state television reported.

Rescuers were trying to determine how many miners were trapped in the shaft, the broadcaster said, quoting health authorities in the southern town of Aleksinac, 200 km (125 miles) from Belgrade.

There were 49 miners in the shift at the time of the accident, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)