Gurugram: Godown, over dozen shanties gutted in fire

A scrap godown, over a dozen shanties and a mini-truck were destroyed in a massive fire that broke out here in Sector 37-D on Friday, officials said.More than 10 fire engines were pressed into service to douse the flames.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 01-04-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 18:52 IST
More than 10 fire engines were pressed into service to douse the flames. It took almost four hours to control the fire. The smoke was visible from several kilometres and the vehicular movement on Basai Road here was also affected due to it. The cause of fire is yet to be known.

According to police, the fire broke out in the scrap godown first, from where it spread to shanties and the mini-truck.

The LPG cylinders kept in the shanties also exploded due to the fire, they said. Gulshan Kalra, Deputy Director (Technical), Fire Department, said they were informed about the incident at 1.45 pm. After this, fire brigade vehicles were dispatched, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

