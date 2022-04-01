Indian officer named VC of ITU's Council Standing Committee on Administration and Management

The government on Friday said that India has secured a leadership position in ITU's Council Standing Committee on Administration and Management with the appointment of an Indian officer as vice chairperson of the international body.

International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is the United Nations specialised agency for information and communication.

Aprajita Sharrma, currently posted as Deputy Director General (DDG), Budget and Public Enterprise Finance in the Department of Telecommunications, will be the vice chairperson of the Council Standing Committee for 2023 and 2024 and its chairperson for 2025 and 2026, an official statement said.

Sharma is actively involved with ITU activities. She is also the Rappourteur for study group 2 at ITU development sector, and is instrumental in writing final report along with ITU and member countries for 2018/2021 period on ICTs and environment, which deals with e-waste management and role of frontier technologies in climate change mitigation, according to the statement.

The ITU is governed by the Plenipotentiary Conference and the Administrative Council. The Plenipotentiary Conference is the supreme organ of the Union, which determines the direction of the Union and its activities.

The Council, on the other hand, acts as the Union's governing body in the interval between Plenipotentiary Conferences.

Its role is to consider broad telecom policy issues to ensure that the Union's activities, policies and strategies fully respond to today's dynamic, rapidly changing telecommunications environment, the release said.

