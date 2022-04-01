FACTBOX-Soccer-FIFA World Cup draw

The following is the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw, which is taking place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar on Friday. These are the groups after teams were drawn from Pot 1 (seeded teams). Group A

Qatar (hosts) Group B

England Group C

Argentina Group D

France Group E

Spain Group F

Belgium Group G

Brazil Group H

Portugal (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)

