Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 occurs near Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred 85 km Northeast of Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, said National Center for Seismology on Sunday.

ANI | Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 03-04-2022 05:43 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 05:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The time of the incident is said to be around 1.10 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 03-04-2022, 01:10:29 IST, Lat: 14.24 & Long: 79.90, Depth: 20 Km, Location: 85km NE of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh," National Center for Seismology tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

