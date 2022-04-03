Left Menu

Nightclub blast in Azerbaijan capital kills 1, injures 31- AP

The explosion was believed to have been caused by a gas leak and investigations were ongoing, the AP said, citing an Interior Ministry spokesperson. "Very sad news about casualties as a result of explosion at the club downtown Baku, U.S. Ambassador Khazar Ibrahim tweeted. The interior ministry could not immediately be reached.

Reuters | Baku | Updated: 03-04-2022 10:02 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 09:21 IST
An explosion struck a nightclub in Azerbaijan's capital Baku early on Sunday, setting off a fire that killed one person and injured 31, the Associated Press reported. The explosion was believed to have been caused by a gas leak and investigations were ongoing, the AP said, citing an Interior Ministry spokesperson.

"Very sad news about casualties as a result of explosion at the club downtown Baku, U.S. Ambassador Khazar Ibrahim tweeted https://twitter.com/hazar_khazar/status/1510453253301022720. "My condolences and prayers." Some 24 of the injured had been hospitalized, most with burns, the AP quoted a Health Ministry spokesperson as saying.

Azerbaijan's health ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside working hours. The interior ministry could not immediately be reached. The country's emergency services were called to the club at 3 a.m. (2300 GMT on Saturday) and extinguished the fire before it could spread, the AP said, citing a statement from the department.

