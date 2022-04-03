Left Menu

Over 90 pc patients satisfied with services at Aam Aadmi Mohalla clinics in Delhi, says survey

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 14:53 IST
Over 90 pc patients satisfied with services at Aam Aadmi Mohalla clinics in Delhi, says survey
  • Country:
  • India

Around 93 percent of the patients visiting Aam Aadmi Mohalla clinics in Delhi are satisfied with the services provided there, according to a survey conducted by the city government.

On an average, a patient spends 18 minutes at the Mohalla clinics -- 9.92 minutes to meet the doctor and 8.35 minutes to get the prescribed medicines, it said.

According to government data, around 116 patient visits were recorded per Mohalla clinic per day in 2021 as against 104 in 2019.

There are 520 Mohalla clinics operating across the national capital. Their number stood at 403 in 2019 and 503 in 2020, the data showed.

The survey also showed that the number of patient visits per Delhi government dispensary per day reduced to 72 in 2021 from 190 in 2019 and 195 in 2020.

The average number of patient visits per Delhi government polyclinic per day came down from 245 in 2019 to 146 in 2021, it stated.

At present, there are 29 government polyclinics and 175 dispensaries functional in the capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

India
2
Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed coverin...

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022