Left Menu

Research suggests bats host most virulent zoonotic viruses, though not most dangerous ones

Researchers studying zoonotic viral risks across animal reservoirs have found that bats host the most virulent viruses but not always the most dangerous ones.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-04-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 22:13 IST
Research suggests bats host most virulent zoonotic viruses, though not most dangerous ones
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Researchers studying zoonotic viral risks across animal reservoirs have found that bats host the most virulent viruses but not always the most dangerous ones. A study of statistical trends in case fatality rates, transmission capacities, and total death burdens in humans across a dataset of 89 mammalian and avian zoonotic viruses found that bats are reservoirs for the most virulent viruses.

The study that appears in the journal PNAS found that primates harbour less virulent but more highly transmissible viruses and disproportionately high human death burdens were associated with diverse traits specific to the viruses themselves rather than being associated with any particular animal reservoir. The results suggest that zoonotic virus risk assessments should incorporate longitudinal studies of epidemiological dynamics and should not be limited to surveillance of specific animal populations, according to the authors.

Bats harbour the most virulent zoonotic viruses even when compared to birds, which alongside bats have been hypothesized to be special zoonotic reservoirs due to molecular adaptations that support the physiology of flight, finds the study. The results suggest that zoonotic virus risk assessments should incorporate longitudinal studies of epidemiological dynamics and should not be limited to surveillance of specific animal populations, according to the authors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

India
2
Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed coverin...

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global
4
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter spots Perseverance rover from space - See pics

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter spots Perseverance rover from space - See...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022