Dates for first phase election to Odisha co-op societies announced

The Odisha government Monday announced the dates for the first-phase election of members to committees of primary cooperative societies. A notification issued by the Co-Operation Department said the election of members to the committees of the societies will be held on June 19 and 26. Odisha has over 6,400 primary, 127 central, and 19 apex cooperative societies.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-04-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 20:44 IST
The Odisha government Monday announced the dates for the first-phase election of members to committees of primary cooperative societies. A notification issued by the Co-Operation Department said the election of members to the committees of the societies will be held on June 19 and 26. Odisha has over 6,400 primary, 127 central, and 19 apex cooperative societies. Elections for these societies were last held in 2015.

Though the tenure of 1,926 primary cooperative societies had ended in January 2020, the state government postponed the election to address their poor financial conditions.

The state also has over 2,700 Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) and Large Area Multi-Purpose Cooperative Societies (LAMPS), which are affiliated with 17 central cooperative banks. Elections have also been due to weavers, fishermen, and milkmen societies and their apex bodies Boyanika, Fishfed, and Omfed respectively.

