Left Menu

True Value Homes offering plots, villas in Coimbatore region

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-04-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 16:45 IST
True Value Homes offering plots, villas in Coimbatore region
  • Country:
  • India

As part of increasing its presence in Coimbatore region, True Value Homes (TVH), a property developer, is offering villas and plots at various locations in and around the city.

TVH, celebrating its silver jubilee this year, would launch new projects on Trichy Road, Sathy Road, at Vadavalli, at Keeranatham IT zone and Thondamuthur, director of the company K N Manivannan told reporters here on Wednesday.

He said the focus would be on Coimbatore and Trichy where it would cater to all sections of people and announce additional new projects here soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022