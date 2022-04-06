True Value Homes offering plots, villas in Coimbatore region

As part of increasing its presence in Coimbatore region, True Value Homes (TVH), a property developer, is offering villas and plots at various locations in and around the city.

TVH, celebrating its silver jubilee this year, would launch new projects on Trichy Road, Sathy Road, at Vadavalli, at Keeranatham IT zone and Thondamuthur, director of the company K N Manivannan told reporters here on Wednesday.

He said the focus would be on Coimbatore and Trichy where it would cater to all sections of people and announce additional new projects here soon.

