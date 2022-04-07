Left Menu

Lok Sabha adjourned sine die ahead of schedule

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday, a day ahead of schedule.As soon as the House met for the day, Speaker Om Birla made the valedictory reference, summing up the proceedings of the session. He later adjourned the House sine die indefinitely.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 11:19 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 11:18 IST
Representative picture (Lok Sabha \ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday, a day ahead of schedule.

As soon as the House met for the day, Speaker Om Birla made the valedictory reference, summing up the proceedings of the session. He later adjourned the House sine die (indefinitely). The Budget Session of Parliament began on January 31 and the first half ended on February 11 after the presentation of the Union Budget.

Thereafter both houses of Parliament went into recess to examine the budget papers.

The second half of the Budget Session began on March 14. According to the original schedule, the session was to conclude on April 8.

Besides the budgetary process, key bills passed during the session include the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill and the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

