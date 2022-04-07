Left Menu

Malaysia searches for 3 Europeans lost on dive; 1 rescued

Malaysian authorities have rescued a Norwegian woman and were searching on Thursday for two teenagers and a fourth European who disappeared while diving off a southern island. Grodem was found safe by a tugboat before being rescued by a maritime aircraft about 22 nautical miles away, Johor maritime officials said.The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said the search began immediately Wednesday afternoon before being halted for the night due to poor visibility.

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 07-04-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 13:34 IST
Malaysian authorities have rescued a Norwegian woman and were searching on Thursday for two teenagers and a fourth European who disappeared while diving off a southern island. Kristine Grodem, a 35-year-old registered diving instructor, was safe, according to Johor state maritime authorities. The missing divers are Alexia Alexandra Molina, 18, of France; Adrian Peter Chesters, 46, of Britain; and his Dutch son, Nathen Renze Chesters, 14. They were diving together Wednesday afternoon in water about 15 meters (49 feet) deep at an island 9 nautical miles (16.5 kilometers) off the coastal town of Mersing in southern Johor state. Grodem was found safe by a tugboat before being rescued by a maritime aircraft about 22 nautical miles away, Johor maritime officials said.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said the search began immediately Wednesday afternoon before being halted for the night due to poor visibility. The search resumed early Thursday. Malaysia reopened its borders to foreigners on April 1 after they were closed more than two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. The immigration department said more than 55,000 foreigners entered Malaysia in the first four days since the border opened.

