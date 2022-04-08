3.6-magnitude quake hits Kargil

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake hit Kargil district of the Union Territory of Ladakh on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

There was no report of any loss of life or damage to property, officials said.

The earthquake struck at 5.12 pm, the NCS said.

Its epicentre was 82 km northwest of Kargil, officials said.

