MP: Max temp in Narmadapuram, Rajgarh touches 44.5 degrees Celsius; heatwave in several areas

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 08-04-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 19:06 IST
MP: Max temp in Narmadapuram, Rajgarh touches 44.5 degrees Celsius; heatwave in several areas
The maximum temperature in Narmadapuram and Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 44.5 degrees Celsius on Friday, leading to both places making it to the list of the 10 hottest places in the country, an India Meteorological Department official said.

Eleven areas, including Ratlam, were in the midst of a severe heatwave, he added.

''The highest maximum temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Narmadapuram and Rajgarh. Ratlam is under a severe heatwave, while heatwave conditions prevail in Damoh, Sidhi, Sagar, Guna, Dhar, Gwalior, Narmadapuram, Khandwa, Rajgarh, Ujjain and Nowgaon area in Chhatarpur,'' P K Saha, senior meteorologist with IMD's Bhopal office told PTI.

He added that heatwave conditions are very likely to occur in a few pockets over the next four days.

''The maximum temperature in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior was recorded at 41.7 degrees Celsius, four above normal, 41.0 degrees Celsius, two above normal, 41.6 degrees Celsius, five above normal, and 42.6 degrees Celsius, five above normal,'' he said.

