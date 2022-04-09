Left Menu

Heatwave conditions persist in Rajasthan, Alwar sizzles at 45.8 degrees Celsius

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-04-2022 00:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 00:16 IST
Heatwave conditions persist in Rajasthan, Alwar sizzles at 45.8 degrees Celsius
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Heatwave conditions seared Rajasthan on Friday with the maximum temperature settling six to seven notches above normal in most parts of the state, a meteorological centre official said.

Alwar was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius.

Director of Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, Radheshyam Sharma said most places in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions of western Rajasthan are likely to record maximum temperatures between 44 degrees Celisus and 45 degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours.

The weather office has issued a red alert warning of an intense heatwave in some districts of western Rajasthan.

Sharma said most places in east Rajasthan are recording temperatures in the range of 42 degrees Celsius to 44 degrees Celsius. There will be no significant change in the temperature during the next three days, after which there is a possibility of it dropping by two to three notches.

Sriganganagar recorded a maximum temperature of 45.3 degrees Celsius, Phalodi and Banswara 45.2 degrees Celsius, Churu 45 degrees Celsius, Bikaner and Tonk 44.7 degrees Celsius, Barmer and Pilani 44.6 degrees Celsius, and Jalore and Dungarpur 44.4 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

